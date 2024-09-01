Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Lennar by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lennar from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $182.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $186.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.