Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lennar by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Lennar by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Lennar by 312.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 95,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.

Lennar Stock Up 0.9 %

LEN opened at $182.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.96 and its 200-day moving average is $160.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $186.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

