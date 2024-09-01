Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,443,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,314,000 after purchasing an additional 404,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,634,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,030,000 after buying an additional 67,362 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,385,000 after buying an additional 642,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,437,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 539,861 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,809,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.74.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $91,897.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,497,199.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $91,897.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 785,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,497,199.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $405,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,893,551.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,231. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LBRT

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.