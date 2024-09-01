Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.43.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $193.61 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

