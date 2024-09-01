Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 106.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.84. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lincoln National

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.