Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 700 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $17.12 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). The business had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 100.81% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCUS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

