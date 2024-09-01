Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 7,850 Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,533,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $16,986,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $8,312,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Solventum during the second quarter worth about $6,644,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,711,000.

SOLV opened at $64.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SOLV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

