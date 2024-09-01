Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 682,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,206,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $317,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,297,925.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 682,620 shares in the company, valued at $40,206,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,897,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.