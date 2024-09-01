Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $283,000 Stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Thryv were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Thryv by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THRY stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $652.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

