Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,641.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 90,359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $347,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,042,624.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,669 shares in the company, valued at $17,881,692.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $347,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,042,624.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,555 shares of company stock worth $774,555. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $164.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

