Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,300 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3,412.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 0.4 %

PBI opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $793.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.65 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -9.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBI

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.