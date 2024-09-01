Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Henry Schein by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 521,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,518,000 after acquiring an additional 323,901 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 119,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 611.8% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 64.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 41,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 809,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 307,934 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.10.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.