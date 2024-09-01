Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.80.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $171.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.92 and a 200 day moving average of $174.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

