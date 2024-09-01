Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 56.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $68.16 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

