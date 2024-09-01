Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $7,118,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

LOW opened at $248.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.