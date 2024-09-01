LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of LSB Industries worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in LSB Industries by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,993,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 484,535 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in LSB Industries by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 43,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in LSB Industries by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LXU. UBS Group reduced their price target on LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $567.34 million, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $140.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.09 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

