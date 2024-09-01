Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Boosted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.84.

LULU stock opened at $259.47 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

