Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. William Allan Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.2 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $259.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.84. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.84.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

