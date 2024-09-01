Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $261.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $263.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $357.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.84.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $259.47 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 965.1% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

