Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $260.00 at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.84.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $259.47 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.