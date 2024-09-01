MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Susan Ocampo Sells 70,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 70,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $7,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,826,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,403,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Susan Ocampo sold 51,010 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total transaction of $5,459,090.20.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Susan Ocampo sold 93,728 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $9,965,160.96.

On Thursday, August 15th, Susan Ocampo sold 305,395 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $32,518,459.60.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Susan Ocampo sold 95,743 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $9,878,762.74.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $109.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.69. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $118.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,395,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,388,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,821,000 after buying an additional 154,066 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 958.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,214,000 after buying an additional 1,212,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,722,000 after buying an additional 69,689 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 704,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after buying an additional 519,603 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

