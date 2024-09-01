Margaret Tooth Sells 7,500 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Trupanion Stock Down 3.2 %

TRUP stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $48.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,398,000. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,165,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,862,000 after purchasing an additional 630,155 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter worth $4,739,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,523,000.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

