Mark Mccaffrey Sells 5,500 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $906,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,686,868.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,687 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $371,047.83.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $167.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.15 and a 52-week high of $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.38.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.58.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

