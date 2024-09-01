Mark Yeomans Sells 6,500 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mark Yeomans sold 6,500 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.58, for a total value of C$400,297.95.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$62.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$44.70 and a one year high of C$62.54.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.3133803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$57.77.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

