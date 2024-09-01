MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Position Increased by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 16.1% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 51,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 29,196 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.60.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,146.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $242.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.42 and a 1 year high of $297.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.32.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.47%.

MarketAxess declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

