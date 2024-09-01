Martin P. Connor Sells 22,673 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOLGet Free Report) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock opened at $144.07 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $149.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after buying an additional 216,849 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,565,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,067,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,198,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 541,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,982,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

