Martin P. Connor Sells 22,673 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock opened at $144.07 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $149.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after buying an additional 216,849 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,565,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,067,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,198,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 541,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,982,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

