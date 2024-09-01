Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.47, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,150,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

