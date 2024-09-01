Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of -67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,150,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $511,215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,912 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $181,559,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

