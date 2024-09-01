Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 120 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after buying an additional 442,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after buying an additional 30,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after buying an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $790,822,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.6 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,373.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $802.46 and a 52 week high of $1,380.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,272.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,255.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,422.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,708 shares of company stock valued at $133,146,005. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

