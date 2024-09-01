Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 1,331 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,472 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 49.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 4,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,232,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS opened at $49.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.768 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 69.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.