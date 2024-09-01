Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 2,229 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,284,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3,645.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,048,000 after acquiring an additional 543,672 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 879.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,148,000 after acquiring an additional 305,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,733,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $299.36 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $302.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.91. The company has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

