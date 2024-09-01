Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 27,402 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,402 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,889,000 after acquiring an additional 391,042 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,920,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,738,000 after acquiring an additional 54,895 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.14.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

