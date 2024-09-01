Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 36,508 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,508 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,063,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 17.3% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

