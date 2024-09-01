Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 4,629 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.06% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 17.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

