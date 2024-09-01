Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,104 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $83,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 123,033.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

