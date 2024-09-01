Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 114,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $29.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.36 million. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.08%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

