Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,373 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FULT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $334.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

