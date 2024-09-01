Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,395,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 52.9% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,058,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after acquiring an additional 366,363 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $16,939,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ONE Gas by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,657,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 142,865 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.1 %

OGS stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.89. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

