Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 1,205 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Copart by 44.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,602,000 after purchasing an additional 636,438 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,187,000 after purchasing an additional 400,940 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Copart by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in Copart by 6,085.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Up 1.1 %

CPRT opened at $52.96 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

