Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 727 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $1,508,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,929,000 after acquiring an additional 310,728 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 323,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,123,000 after acquiring an additional 68,723 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 62.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 357,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after purchasing an additional 137,336 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $69.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,483 shares of company stock worth $369,052. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.