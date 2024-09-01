Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth $45,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1,421.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EQH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,635,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,635,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,938 shares of company stock worth $2,090,536. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $42.52 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

