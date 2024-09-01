Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 111,360.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.90.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.95 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

