Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,852 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $272,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,448 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $218,494,000 after buying an additional 59,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $133,800,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,970. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $139.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.09.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

