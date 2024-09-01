Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

