Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,964,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,126,000 after buying an additional 186,801 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 14,602,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,924,000 after buying an additional 759,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,736,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,911,000 after buying an additional 342,204 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,477,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 360,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,254,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,016,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.15%. EnLink Midstream’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1325 dividend. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 151.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENLC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

