Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $354.47 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.81.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

