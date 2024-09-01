Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $3,733,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $2,356,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Jabil by 6,263.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,377 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $109.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $156.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.50.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

