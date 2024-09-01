Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,743,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,495,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 187,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.43. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $79.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

AX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AX

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.