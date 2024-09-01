Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $138.56 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.65 and a 1-year high of $140.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.87. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $3.77. InterDigital had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $223.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

