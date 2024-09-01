Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tanger were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GRS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,010,000 after buying an additional 771,066 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tanger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,141,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 649,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tanger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,456,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,498,000 after purchasing an additional 608,547 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in Tanger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98. Tanger Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $30.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

